Egyptian Navy Shoots, Kills Palestinian Fisherman in Southern Gaza

A Palestinian fisherman was shot and killed by Egyptian naval forces, on Wednesday, while fishing off the coast of Rafah, south of the besieged Gaza Strip bordering Egypt.

Zacharia Baker, Head of the Gaza Fishermen Committee, told Ma’an that the fisherman, Mustafa Khalil Abu Odeh, 30, from the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, was shot by two Egyptian live bullets, causing him critical injuries.

Odeh was transferred to the Abu Youssef Najjar Hospital in Rafah, where he was pronounced dead, after being shot in the chest and abdomen.

No reason was provided for the shooting and killing of Odeh.

While reports of Egyptian forces opening fire at Gazans are uncommon, Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the “buffer zone” which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.

Egypt upholds an Israeli military blockade on Gaza, keeping borders largely closed and limiting imports, exports, and the freedom of movement of its residents.

The threat from Egyptian forces comes as Palestinian fishermen already face daily risks in order to make a living, including routine harassment from Israeli naval forces, confiscation of boats and materials, detention and potentially death.

Israeli forces open fire towards Palestinian fishing boats on a daily basis.

