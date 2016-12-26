Egyptians Protest Withdrawal of UN Resolution, Burn Israeli Flags

Egyptian President Sisi and his generals. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Egyptians protesters organized a demonstration yesterday in front of Cairo’s Journalists’ Syndicate, burning Israeli flags in protest of Egypt’s withdrawal of a UN resolution to condemn Israeli illegal settlements.

The resolution was eventually reinstated by other countries and was voted by a majority of UN Security Council members.

Egyptian security forces had shut down Abdulkhaliq Tharwat’s street immediately following calls by the Committee of Alhusainy Abudief for Press Freedom to organize a sit in in front of the Journalists’ Syndicate.

The committee issued a statement that read in part, Egypt’s decision to withdraw “UN resolution to condemn settlements is a shame and Israel is the first enemy of the Egyptian people.”

The protesters chanted for a free Palestine and against the Israeli occupation, some holding signs that expressed dismay at Egypt’s move at the UN.

The protest was surrounded by large police presence that prevented demonstrators from moving to other streets in the Egyptian capital.

(SAMA, PC, Social Media)