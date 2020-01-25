Eight-year-old Child Drowns in Flooded Cistern in Jerusalem

Qais Abu Rmaileh, 8, was found at the bottom of a cistern filled with rainwater. (Photo: via Twitter)

An eight-year-old child who went missing in East Jerusalem Friday afternoon was found today at the bottom of a cistern filled with rainwater after long hours of search efforts.

Qais Abu Rmaileh, 8, was found in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina and was immediately taken to Hadassah hospital, where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

The boy was found under a wooden plank with his head stuck in the mud, and he was in a very critical condition after hours of hypothermia.

The governor held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for his death, stressing that the authorities should have sealed the open water ditches to prevent children’s access to them.

The governor extended his condolences to the child’s family and thanked Palestinian residents in Beit Hanina, who came together to help find the child following his disappearance, calling for unity in the face of the Israeli occupation.

At least 23 people were injured last night after Israeli police attacked hundreds of residents who went on a rally demanding the Israeli authorities to take serious measures to search for and reveal the fate of the child.

Forces further closed Qalandia and Shuafat military checkpoints and prevented Palestinians’ entry into Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

