Eight-year-old Child Drowns in Flooded Cistern in Jerusalem

An eight-year-old child who went missing in East Jerusalem Friday afternoon was found today at the bottom of a cistern filled with rainwater after long hours of search efforts.

Qais Abu Rmaileh, 8, was found in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina and was immediately taken to Hadassah hospital, where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

🔻Palestinian 8 yr old boy Qais Abu Ramila who went missing in East Jerusalem was found dead in a pool of rainwater today morning after long hours of search

🔻His family initially feared that he might be kidnapped by Israeli settlers, as happened to the child Abu Khdair years ago pic.twitter.com/jM838YNNDg — SadaeMazlomeen صَدائےمَظلُومِین (@SadaeMazlomeen) January 25, 2020

The boy was found under a wooden plank with his head stuck in the mud, and he was in a very critical condition after hours of hypothermia.

The governor held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for his death, stressing that the authorities should have sealed the open water ditches to prevent children’s access to them.

The governor extended his condolences to the child’s family and thanked Palestinian residents in Beit Hanina, who came together to help find the child following his disappearance, calling for unity in the face of the Israeli occupation.

Palestinians perform funeral prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Qais Abu Rmaileh, 8 years old, who was found dead in a ditch filled with rainwater in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina. pic.twitter.com/DaJRoRjVKv — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) January 25, 2020

At least 23 people were injured last night after Israeli police attacked hundreds of residents who went on a rally demanding the Israeli authorities to take serious measures to search for and reveal the fate of the child.

Forces further closed Qalandia and Shuafat military checkpoints and prevented Palestinians’ entry into Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)