Elderly Palestinian Woman Dies of Heart Attack During Israeli Raid on Her Home

A 60-year-old Palestinian woman suffered a fatal heart attack overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday when Israeli army soldiers raided her home in the village of al-Zubeidat, north of Jericho in the northeastern occupied West Bank.

Official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency reported that Hamda Zubeidat, 60, suffered a heart attack after Israeli soldiers threw a stun grenade at her house during a raid on the town.

Despite efforts to revive her, Wafa reported, Zubeidat died shortly after.

“The soldiers raided the village after midnight, causing panic and fear among residents, throwing stun grenades at homes,” Wafa reported, adding that “no reason was given for the raid.”

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an they were looking into reports.

Israeli raids into Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps are a near-daily occurrence.

The UN reported that between November 21- December 4, Israeli forces carried out 100 search and detention raids across the West Bank. 2017 has seen a bi weekly average of 75 search and detention raids, according to the UN.

Meanwhile, prisoners rights group Addameer recorded 6,198 Palestinians were detained by Israel as of October.

