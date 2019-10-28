Elections Committee Delegation Arrives in Gaza

October 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Fatah delegation at Hamas PM office in Gaza. (Aljazeera, file)

A delegation from the Palestinian Elections Committee entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening for a meeting with factional and NGO officials, Safa news agency has reported.

The delegation included the head of the Committee, Hanna Nasser, Executive Director Hisham Kuheil and his deputy, Ashraf Al-Shuaibi. On Saturday, Kuheil explained that the delegation would meet with Hamas and NGO officials in order to get to know their positions in relation to holding the elections.

In response to a factional initiative, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, former Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, announced the unconditional agreement of his movement to holding the presidential, parliamentary and Palestinian National Council elections.

Although rival faction Fatah has not responded officially, several senior officials rejected the initiative and said that they would only agree to hold parliamentary elections.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.