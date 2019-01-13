‘End Oppression of Palestinians’ First: Malaysia Refuses Entry Visas to Israeli Athletes

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that there is “no place for Israeli athletes in Malaysia,” refusing to issue entry visas for the Israeli swimming team.

Mohamad stressed on Thursday that his country would not issue entry visas to Israeli athletes scheduled to participate in the World Paralympic Swimming Championship 2019 this summer, Shehab reported.

Well done Malaysia and Mahathir Mohamed who has always been steadfast in his support for Palestine. We need to see far more of these boycotts of Apartheid Israel #BoycottIsrael https://t.co/nKYqbj1zzk — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) January 12, 2019

The prime minister also stressed that, if in response to his stance the organizers decided to cancel the event, “they can do so”.

The Israeli Olympic Committee has put pressure on Malaysia to issue visas for its members, but Malaysia has refused to do so. It also put pressure on the event’s organizers to obtain the visas but to no avail.

If only other Muslim leaders around the world, like Malaysia, took a tough and uncompromising stand against Israel, for the suppression and genocide committed against the Palestinians, Israel would not have dared committing the crimes, that they have unleashed on the helpless — MohammedLM (@mohammedlsm) January 12, 2019

Deputy Malaysian Sports Minister, Sim Hee Kyung, said on Wednesday that his country would not allow the Israeli athletes to enter the country, citing the “clear” Malaysian policy regarding dealings with Israel. The minister stressed that:

“The government will maintain its steadfast position regarding this issue as a means to protest against the continuous Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people.”

For over 50 years, Malaysia has rejected normalizing ties with Israel due to huge popular support for Palestine among the Malaysian population.

( MEMO, PC, Social Media)