Erdogan Urges Muslims to Visit and Protect Al-Aqsa

Jul 27 2017 / 12:28 am
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: Anadolu)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday urged all Muslims to visit and protect al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in light of Israel’s new measures.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted the Turkish president as saying, “from here I make a call to all Muslims. Anyone who has the opportunity should visit Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” adding, “Come, let´s all protect Jerusalem.”

Israel installed metal detectors and plans to install X-ray vision cameras outside the mosque after three Palestinians shot and killed two Israeli policemen near Al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third holiest site, on July 14. The three Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli police.

Since then, at least three more Palestinians were killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem during clashes amid escalating protests against the new Israeli measures at the mosque.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
