Erekat: the US Wants a Separate Palestinian State in the Gaza Strip

The United States is preparing to establish a separate Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Saeb Erekat, warned yesterday.

During a meeting with a number of international officials at his office in Jericho, Erekat criticized the conference held at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ways to alleviate it.

“The US’ response to the situation in Gaza is not more than a prelude to transfer Israel’s responsibility for the Gaza Strip to other parties,” Erekat said.

The top Palestinian Authority official added, “this paves the way for the State of Gaza as part of the US President Donald Trump’s deal which aims to exclude the issues of Jerusalem and refugees from the negotiations table.”

New Op-Ed By Dr. Saeb Erekat: Unfortunately, we cannot “leave politics at the door”—because the crisis in #Gaza is a result of right-wing extremist Israeli policies seeping into the rhetoric of the international community. #Palestine https://t.co/EjjRRduOva pic.twitter.com/cHruEhdMiE — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) March 15, 2018

Nineteen countries attended the conference held in the White House to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, they included Israel and some Arab states; there were no Palestinian representatives at the event.

(Memo, PC, Social Media)