Escalation of Violence in the West Bank Caused by Israeli Army and Jewish Settlers (VIDEO)

As protesters continue to gather at the Gaza border for the third week in a row, there has been an escalation of violence all over the West Bank.

Several raids were conducted by Israeli Army in the districts of Ramallah and Hebron (al-Khalil), resulting in the detention of at least 13 Palestinians, including a minor, identified as Ayham Ahmad, 13.

In Hebron, Israeli soldiers broke into a clinic and prevented human rights workers from documenting the event. (Video below.)

This morning, Israeli soldiers prevented the municipality staff in the village of Nahalin (north of Bethlehem) from working on the construction of a pipeline system, essential for water supply in the area.

In Masafer Yatta area, to the South of Hebron, dozens of armed Jewish settlers stormed and attacked the village of al-Tawana, under Israeli Army protection, attacking the villagers and throwing rocks at heir homes.

Just a few days ago, in the village of Aqraba near Nablus, a group of Israeli settlers tried to burn a mosque and left racist slogans on the walls.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)