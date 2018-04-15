Escalation of Violence in the West Bank Caused by Israeli Army and Jewish Settlers (VIDEO)

As protesters continue to gather at the Gaza border for the third week in a row, there has been an escalation of violence all over the West Bank.
Several raids were conducted by Israeli Army in the districts of Ramallah and Hebron (al-Khalil), resulting in the detention of at least 13 Palestinians, including a minor, identified as Ayham Ahmad, 13.
In Hebron, Israeli soldiers broke into a clinic and prevented human rights workers from documenting the event. (Video below.)
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Hebron: Israeli occupation forces prevent human rights organisations from documenting their crimes of Israeli soldiers , they also broke a door of a clinic. . . جنود الاحتلال الاسرئيلي يعتدون على فريق سي بي تي الذي يعمل في مدينة الخليل ضمن توثيق انتهاكات الاحتلال الصهيوني ومحاولة اقتحام عيادة طبية وتحطيم بابها . . By Human Rights Defenders
This morning, Israeli soldiers prevented the municipality staff in the village of Nahalin (north of Bethlehem) from working on the construction of a pipeline system, essential for water supply in the area.
In Masafer Yatta area, to the South of Hebron, dozens of armed Jewish settlers stormed and attacked the village of al-Tawana, under Israeli Army protection, attacking the villagers and throwing rocks at heir homes.
🇵🇸#Palestine || Extremist Israeli Colonizers tried to burn a #mosque in the village of Aqraba near Nablus at dawn today and wrote racist slogans on the wall of the mosque . . مستوطنون يحاولناحراق مسجد في بلدة عقربا قرب نابلس فجر اليوم الجمعه ويخطون شعارات عنصرية على جدران المسجد . . #TR : #Filistin : Aşırılıkçı israilli sömürgeciler, bugün şafak vakti Nablus yakınlarındaki Aqraba bölgesinde bir camiyi yakmaya çalıştılar ve caminin duvarlarına ırkçı sloganlar yazdılar !
Just a few days ago, in the village of Aqraba near Nablus, a group of Israeli settlers tried to burn a mosque and left racist slogans on the walls.
