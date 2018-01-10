Mossad Chief: Israel Has ‘Eyes, Ears and More in Iran’

Israel will be pleased “to see a social revolution” in Iran, the head of Mossad said yesterday.

“Expectations about the demonstrations in Iran should not be overstated. A revolution might happen tomorrow or in the future – but they are facing forces that are no less than death squads, against anybody who tries to raise their head in Iran,” Yossi Cohen told the Israeli Finance Ministry’s annual conference.

The senior security official claimed that Israel has “eyes, ears and more in Iran”.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that security forces had put an end to the unrest that had been whipped up “by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia”.

At least 1,000 people have been arrested in the biggest anti-government protests for nearly a decade in Iran, with the judiciary saying ringleaders could face the death penalty.

Some 22 people have died in the protests which started in late December.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)