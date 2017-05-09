EU Calls For Respect of International Humanitarian Law towards Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Message of solidarity with Palestinian political prisoners' hunger strike from the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign. (Photo: via Twitter)

The European Union Representative, the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah said the Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah “are following with concern the ongoing hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, held in protest against the conditions of their detention.”

The Heads of Mission reiterated that the EU’s called for “the full respect of international humanitarian law and human rights obligations towards all prisoners. The detention of Palestinians, who qualify as ‘protected persons’ under Article 4 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, in prisons in Israel is in contravention of Article 76 of the Fourth Geneva Convention which prohibits the transfer of prisoners outside of occupied territory. As a consequence, family members’ access to their detained relative is impeded.”

Wife of jailed #Fatah leader tells of her fears for hunger strikers https://t.co/lPW2x2ArzC pic.twitter.com/M3SDrehjEc — Pressegruppen Int. (@PressegruppenEU) April 29, 2017

The Heads of Mission also reiterated their long-standing concern about the extensive use by Israel of administrative detention without formal charge.

Some 1,500 prisoners started a hunger strike on April 17, 2017 to demand improvement of their imprisonment conditions, including family visits.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)