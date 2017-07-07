EU Condemns Israel’s Illegal Settlement Plans

Palestinians are trapped between Israeli military and armed settlers. (Photo: File)

The European Union (EU) condemned Israel’s plans to advance some 1,500 new illegal settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem in a statement released Friday, which said the plans “undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace.”

The spokesperson for the EU reiterated that Israel’s settlement policy was illegal under international law, adding that the move would “undermine” the two-state solution and the “prospect for lasting peace.”

Israeli NGO Peace Now reported on Monday that Israeli authorities were planning to discuss the advancement of nearly 1,800 housing units for illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.

EU wants Israel to 'reconsider' East Jerusalem building @anadoluagency https://t.co/t6qenA441x — M. A. Soomro (@m142312) July 7, 2017

The plans are expected to include two new buildings – respectively three and five stories tall – in the heart of the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah that will require the expulsion of five Palestinian families, up for discussion at Israel’s Jerusalem Regional Committee on July 16.

Additionally, a nine story yeshiva campus that includes student accommodation and a six-story office building are also planned to be built in Sheikh Jarrah. Hundreds of other housing units are set to be discussed to expand existing East Jerusalem settlements.

According to Peace Now, the Sheikh Jarrah plans represent the first time in recent years that new housing units are being planned for settlers within a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

EU condemns Israel for advancing "thousands of settlement units", expanding "existing footprint of built-up areas" https://t.co/OWey1xhSg4 — Ben White (@benabyad) June 10, 2017

The EU statement emphasized that the EU “expects the Israeli authorities to reconsider these decisions.”

“The EU expects both sides to engage in a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties, and stands ready to support them in this endeavor, together with international and regional partners,” the statement said.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)