EU Foreign Policy Chief Cancels Visit to Israel

European Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has canceled an official visit to Israel, which was scheduled for Sunday, Israeli media reported Friday.

According to Israel’s Channel Two, Mogherini was scheduled to participate in an international conference organized by the Jewish-American Committee (a pro-Israeli non-governmental organization) next Monday in Jerusalem.

“Mogherini canceled her trip to Israel after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to meet her,” the channel said.

It said Mogherini had requested Netanyahu’s office to arrange an appointment with him, but the latter did not respond.

Mogherini cancels visit to Israel. Diplomatic sources added that "her positions are very hostile." EU foreign policy chief cancels Jerusalem visit https://t.co/jkiQzgTfsE — Lara (@LaraAlagha) June 8, 2018

Channel Two quoted an Israeli political source as saying that Netanyahu had refused to meet Mogherini because of his “full agenda”.

The source said, “Netanyahu, in fact, canceled his meeting with the foreign minister of the European Union because of her very hostile position on Israel”.

Israel Urges EU to Cut Funding to Pro-BDS Groups (VIDEO) – Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/U54vkWHXkN — Leftwingnobody (@leftwingnobody) May 27, 2018

Mogherini had rejected the US move to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and warned of consequences the embassy shifted.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)