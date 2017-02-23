EU Missions in Jerusalem Condemn Israel’s West Bank Demolitions

Ambassadors from nearly two dozen EU countries in an earlier press conference calling for an end to the Israeli blockade on Gaza. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The European Union (EU) missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah yesterday deplored continuing Israeli demolitions of Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, PIC reported.

The EU missions expressed in a statement their growing concerns over the escalated pace of Israeli demolition order targeting Palestinian structures in Khan al-Ahmar and a school, which serves five local communities, issued in the occupied West Bank on February 19.

So far in 2017, 218 Palestinians have been displaced due to demolitions, confiscations and evictions of 135 structures in Area C only. More than half of the displaced persons were children.

In East Jerusalem, 63 people (among whom 31 children) have been displaced due to demolitions, confiscations and evictions of 31 structures in 2017.

During last year, 6,088 Palestinians were affected by 872 demolitions in Area C, among whom 1,663 were children. Humanitarian structures provided by the EU or EU Member States worth approximately EUR 536,000 were also destroyed or confiscated.

The EU humanitarian activities are carried out in full accordance with International Humanitarian Law, with the sole aim of providing humanitarian support to the most vulnerable population, said the EU missions’ statement.

The EU missions called on the Israeli authorities to halt demolitions of Palestinian houses and property in accordance with its obligations as an occupying power under International Humanitarian Law, and to cease its illegal settlement activity.

(PIC, Social Media, PC)