EU Warns from Any Move Jeopardizing Peace Efforts

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and PA's Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: WAFA, file)

The European Union’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini called on Tuesday for reviving peace talks in the Middle East to make way for a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, with Jerusalem being a shared capital of the two states.

Speaking during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Mogherini said, “We believe that any action that would undermine this effort must absolutely be avoided… and that a solution has to be found for Jerusalem to be the capital of the two states.”

“The European Union supports the resumption of a meaningful peace process towards a two-state solution,” Mogherini said.

In an earlier telephone conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on a possible US announcement on the status of Jerusalem, Mogherini warned of the consequences such a decision would have on public opinion worldwide.

EU urges US to avoid move affecting Jerusalem's status https://t.co/DbqMwJ5T97 pic.twitter.com/IqilWWOO6n — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) December 5, 2017

“Since early this year, the European Union was clear in its expectation that there can be reflection on the consequences that any decision or unilateral action affecting Jerusalem’s status could have,” the EU foreign policy chief said. “It might have serious repercussions on public opinion in large parts of the world.

Mogherini said, “The focus should therefore remain on the efforts to restart the peace process and avoiding any action that would undermine such efforts.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)