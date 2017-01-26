EU Warns of any Attempt to Move US embassy to Jerusalem

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and PA's Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: WAFA, file)

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed Wednesday opposition to any plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

During a meeting with the PA Foreign Minister Riad Maliki, Mogherini warned of the serious implications of such a move on the peace process and stability in the region.

She also declared her total support for achieving a Palestinian-European partnership agreement.

For his part, Maliki urged the EU official to make more efforts to prevent Israeli plans to annex Maale Adumim settlement illegally built on occupied West Bank lands.

The PA minister stressed the importance of implementing the Paris Peace Conference recommendations and the UNSC 2334 resolution that demanded Israel to immediately and completely stop its illegal settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem.

He also warned of the “catastrophic implications” of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)