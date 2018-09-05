EU’s Mogherini Meets Arab Joint List Chairman (VIDEO)

September 5, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini with Arab joint list chairman Ayman Odeh. (Photo: file)

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief, Federica Mogherini, met with Arab Joint List chairman, Ayman Odeh, in Brussels, on Tuesday evening, regarding the controversial “Nation-State Law.”

During the meeting with Mogherini, Odeh expressed his concern about the implications of the law for non-Jewish minorities, specifically the Arab minority, and the serious violation of the principle of equality.

Odeh stressed:

“The opening expression of the law, ‘Eretz Israel,’ does not refer to the State of Israel within the 1967 borders but also to the West Bank. Thus this violates the attempt to reach peace between the two peoples.”

Odeh expressed gratitude to Mogherini for meeting with him, despite reports that Israeli officials pressured EU foreign policy chief to cancel the planned meeting.

He said:

“The EU’s backing is crucial in our struggle to get the Nation-State Law canceled. When the rights of minorities are trampled on in a democracy, it is not an internal issue.”

He also requested for condemnation from the EU and a call for the law’s repeal in its institutions.

Odeh concluded,

“I am pleased to find that the Foreign Minister shares our concern that the law harms first and foremost Arab citizens, but also democracy and the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state and the chance for peace.”

The EU spokesperson said that in the meeting, Mogherini and Odeh also discussed a wide range of issues were discussed in the meeting, including EU-Israeli relations, and the Middle East peace process.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.