Evangelical Christian Groups Invested $65 Million to Jewish Settlements

December 10, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli authorities approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Evangelical Christian groups have invested up to $65 million in projects in the “Biblical Heartland” over the past decade, however, that doesn’t include services they provide free of charge, such as volunteer laborers, according to a Haaretz investigation.

Haaretz news outlet reported that about 1,700 volunteers were sent by Christian Evangelical groups to the illegal Jewish settlement of Har Brakha, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

