Ex-child Prisoner Describes Harrowing Suffering at Israel’s Ramla Hospital

Feb 2 2017 / 6:28 pm
Hundreds of Palestinian children are arrested, detained and prosecuted in Israel. (Photo: via Mint Press. file)

15-year-old child Osama Zaidat, who was recently released from an Israeli jail, said that the detainees in Ramla hospital suffer from tragic health conditions and deliberate medical neglect.

The child made the notes during a visit made by head of the Palestinian commission for detainees’ affairs Issa Qaraqie.

Zaidat also handed Qaraqie a letter from 17-year-old Jalal Sharawneh describing the medical conditions of detainees and his difficult health status in the Israeli hospital.

The Israeli occupation authority released Zaidat, from Bani Na’im town in al-Khalil (Hebron), on Monday and later he was transferred to Palestine hospital in Ramallah to pursue his medical treatment.

He was arrested on September 23, 2016 after he was shot by an Israeli soldier.

A few days ago, an Israeli court issued a verdict ordering the release of Zaidat on bail amounting to 25,000 NIS.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 2 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors