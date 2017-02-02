Ex-child Prisoner Describes Harrowing Suffering at Israel’s Ramla Hospital

Hundreds of Palestinian children are arrested, detained and prosecuted in Israel. (Photo: via Mint Press. file)

15-year-old child Osama Zaidat, who was recently released from an Israeli jail, said that the detainees in Ramla hospital suffer from tragic health conditions and deliberate medical neglect.

The child made the notes during a visit made by head of the Palestinian commission for detainees’ affairs Issa Qaraqie.

Zaidat also handed Qaraqie a letter from 17-year-old Jalal Sharawneh describing the medical conditions of detainees and his difficult health status in the Israeli hospital.

Palestinian child ex-prisoners Tariq, 15, and Bara, 16, struggled to reintegrate after detention in #Israeli prisons https://t.co/6uFZs3f29A pic.twitter.com/Rk6v6aM1G6 — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) January 26, 2017

The Israeli occupation authority released Zaidat, from Bani Na’im town in al-Khalil (Hebron), on Monday and later he was transferred to Palestine hospital in Ramallah to pursue his medical treatment.

He was arrested on September 23, 2016 after he was shot by an Israeli soldier.

A few days ago, an Israeli court issued a verdict ordering the release of Zaidat on bail amounting to 25,000 NIS.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)