Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$2,159 Raised
10% Funded

Expert: Palestinians Receive 50% Less Aid This Ramadan

Jun 16 2017 / 3:57 pm
A Turkish aid agency distributes food aid to Gaza residents. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza Strip are receiving 50% less funding and aid than would normally be entering the Strip during Ramadan, according to a Palestinian economic expert.

This has meant local charity organizations and those backed by foreign parties are no longer able to meet the minimum needs of the poor families in Gaza.

Economic expert and Editor-in-Chief of Al Eqtisadiah newspaper, Mohammed Abu Jayyab, told MEMO he believes sharp decline in the economic reality in Gaza due to a lack of cash, unemployment, continued blockade, and the salary cuts by the Palestinian Authority (PA) have all exacerbated the situation.

These factors have led to Palestinians being in need of aid and had a ripple effect on trade and markets. This has also led to a decreased ability on the part of the better off businessmen and traders to provide help to those in Gaza.

Many Arab and international organizations have stopped providing aid due to fears from measures taken against them by the PA, Abu Jayyab added. Various international organizations are being subject to pressure, crackdowns and financial complications if they want to operate in Gaza. This has deterred them from operating there, he explained.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 16 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors