Expert: Palestinians Receive 50% Less Aid This Ramadan

A Turkish aid agency distributes food aid to Gaza residents. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza Strip are receiving 50% less funding and aid than would normally be entering the Strip during Ramadan, according to a Palestinian economic expert.

This has meant local charity organizations and those backed by foreign parties are no longer able to meet the minimum needs of the poor families in Gaza.

Economic expert and Editor-in-Chief of Al Eqtisadiah newspaper, Mohammed Abu Jayyab, told MEMO he believes sharp decline in the economic reality in Gaza due to a lack of cash, unemployment, continued blockade, and the salary cuts by the Palestinian Authority (PA) have all exacerbated the situation.

During SGP TEAM field visits distributing Food Aid Packages for 140 familes in Gaza. @peggymelatis @UrbanSyiarID #Ramadan2017 pic.twitter.com/6iGmLEi6BC — SaveGazaProject (@SaveGazaAHDAF) June 13, 2017

These factors have led to Palestinians being in need of aid and had a ripple effect on trade and markets. This has also led to a decreased ability on the part of the better off businessmen and traders to provide help to those in Gaza.

Many Arab and international organizations have stopped providing aid due to fears from measures taken against them by the PA, Abu Jayyab added. Various international organizations are being subject to pressure, crackdowns and financial complications if they want to operate in Gaza. This has deterred them from operating there, he explained.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)