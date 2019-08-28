Explosions Target Gaza Police Checkpoints, Killing Three Officers

Explosions hit two police checkpoints in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing three officers and wounding several other Palestinians, the Hamas-run interior ministry said, declaring a state of emergency after the blasts, Reuters reports.

Interior ministry spokesman, Eyad Al-Bozom, said security forces were making progress in their pursuit of those behind the explosions, but he did not disclose further details.

#Breaking| New explosion near a security checkpoint in Sheikh Ijleen area in western #Gaza. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/bb18CzZUVN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 27, 2019

A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the back-to-back incidents in Gaza city at a time of simmering cross-border confrontations with Hamas.

The first blast destroyed a motorcycle as it passed a police checkpoint, witnesses said. Two police officers were killed and a third Palestinian wounded. It was not immediately clear if the riders were among the casualties.

Second explosion in Gaza. Also the target is a police checkpoint. — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) August 27, 2019

The second explosion, less than an hour later, killed one officer and wounded several people at a police checkpoint elsewhere in the city, the interior ministry said. The ministry declared a state of emergency throughout Gaza, putting security forces on alert.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)