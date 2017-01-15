Exposing ‘The Lobby’ – Episodes 1-4 (VIDEOS)

The Lobby episode 1: The battle for Britain’s youth

In the first of a four-part series, Al Jazeera goes undercover inside the Israel Lobby in Britain. They expose a campaign to infiltrate and influence youth groups, including the National Union of Students, whose president faces a smear campaign coordinated by her own deputy and supported by the Israel Embassy.

The Lobby episode 2: The training session

In part two of The Lobby, Al-Jazeera’s undercover reporter joins a delegation from the Israeli Embassy at last year’s Labor Party Conference. The program reveals how accusations of anti-Semitism were made against key Labor Party members – and how a former official at the Israeli Embassy was upset when her background was revealed.

The Lobby episode 3: The anti-Semitic trope

In part three of The Lobby, Al-Jazeera’s undercover reporter travels to the Labor Party Conference, revealing how accusations of anti-Semitism by group within Labor targeted Israel critics and saw some investigated.

The Lobby episode 4: The takedown

In part four of The Lobby, the senior political officer at the Israeli Embassy in London discusses a potential plot to ‘take down’ British politicians – including a Minster of State at the Foreign office who supports Palestinian civil rights.

