Extremist Jewish Settlers Torch Mosque near Jerusalem

January 24, 2020 News, Slider
Jewish settlers torch a mosque near Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Extremist Jewish settlers last night set a mosque on fire and sprayed racist graffiti on its walls in the village of Beit Safafa, southwest of Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

A group of Jewish settlers sneaked into the village before predawn, torched Al-Badriya Mosque causing partial damages to it. The settlers also spray racist slogans on its walls, such as “death to Arabs” and “death to Palestinians”.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Awqaf, in charge of running mosques affairs, condemned the attack as a “heinous crime which is evidence of the brutality of the Israeli racist incitement machine towards Islamic and Christian sanctities in Palestine.”

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”. 

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.