Jewish Extremists Broke Into the Yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Israeli Jewish extremists stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds), this morning.

These raids are more and more frequent, where Jewish settlers keep desecrating Al-Aqsa compound, escorted by Israeli forces. More such provocations are being planned.

Dan Cohen : These are the Israeli leaders who want to destroy al-Aqsa | The Electronic Intifada https://t.co/wvkfT8YxYI — DJS (@DJSiri) July 25, 2017

Last summer, the writer Dan Cohen revealed an Israeli plan to bring down Al-Aqsa and listed some Israeli leaders and politicians who support a Jewish takeover of what they call Temple Mount.

(PC, Social Media)