Jewish Extremists Broke Into the Yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

March 11, 2018
Illlegal settlers perform wedding ritual at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security. (Photo: PIC)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Israeli Jewish extremists stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds), this morning.

These raids are more and more frequent, where Jewish settlers keep desecrating Al-Aqsa compound, escorted by Israeli forces. More such provocations are being planned.

Last summer, the writer Dan Cohen revealed an Israeli plan to bring down Al-Aqsa and listed some Israeli leaders and politicians who support a Jewish takeover of what they call Temple Mount.

(PC, Social Media)

