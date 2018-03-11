Jewish Extremists Broke Into the Yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Several Israeli Jewish extremists stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds), this morning.
🇵🇸#Palestine :: #Video :: More than 50 extremist Zionists broke into the yards of Al Aqsa mosque since the early morning . . أكثر من 50 مستوطناً اقتحموا باحات المسجد الأقصى، صباح اليوم. . #Türkçe : #Filistin : #Kudüs : Sabahın erken saatlerinden itibaren, 50'den fazla aşırılıkçı siyonist Mescid-i Aksa'ya baskın yaptı !
These raids are more and more frequent, where Jewish settlers keep desecrating Al-Aqsa compound, escorted by Israeli forces. More such provocations are being planned.
Dan Cohen : These are the Israeli leaders who want to destroy al-Aqsa | The Electronic Intifada https://t.co/wvkfT8YxYI
— DJS (@DJSiri) July 25, 2017
Last summer, the writer Dan Cohen revealed an Israeli plan to bring down Al-Aqsa and listed some Israeli leaders and politicians who support a Jewish takeover of what they call Temple Mount.
(PC, Social Media)
