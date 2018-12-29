Facebook Censors, Restores Video Accusing Israel of Using Palestinians to Test Weapons (VIDEO)

An Israeli sniper aims his weapon at Palestinian youths. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A video accusing Israel of using Palestinians to test weapons and methods of repression that it later exports around the world was removed from Facebook for several hours and was only restored after complaints.

PALESTINE: ISRAEL'S WEAPONS LAB

Battle-tested, combat-approved. In other words, 'This weapon has been used to terrorize #Palestinians'

Posted by Soapbox on Thursday, December 27, 2018

In a video recorded for In The NOW web show and published on Friday, journalist Rania Khalek says:

“Palestine is Israel’s personal laboratory for testing, refining and showcasing methods and weapons of domination and control.”

After it was posted on Facebook, however, the video was “erased without explanation.”

Several hours later, Facebook restored the video after “some complaints,” Khalek said.

This is not the first time that Facebook has censored pages and content critical of Israel.

Facing political pressure after the 2016 US presidential election, the social media giant has stepped up censorship across its platform, teaming up with the NATO-backed Atlantic Council. It has also often had to backtrack on decisions to suspend or remove content as “mistakes,” due to public pushback.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

