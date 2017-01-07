Facebook Closes accounts of Palestine Activists

Jan 7 2017 / 8:15 pm
A students at the IDC Herzliya 'war room' posting material justifying Israel’s attack on Gaza on Facebook. (Photo: Ynet Video grab, via EI, file)
A students at the IDC Herzliya 'war room' posting material justifying Israel’s attack on Gaza on Facebook. (Photo: Ynet Video grab, via EI, file)

Facebook has closed the accounts of a number of Palestinian activists after using a hashtag lamenting a Palestinian assassinated by Israel 20 years ago, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Former female prisoner Ghofran Zamel, fiancée of Hassan Salameh who is spending several life sentences in Israeli jails, said that she was surprised to find her Facebook account was shut down yesterday.

Zamel said that when she wanted to open her accounts, a message appeared telling her that the accounts were closed but without giving any reasons. She said she sent messages to Facebook to complain.

Meanwhile, several activists reported their accounts were closed in addition to accounts managed by Hamas activists after using a hashtag which praised a Hamas fighter.

On January 3, a bill authorising Israeli courts to block or delete social media content under the pretext of incitement passed its first hurdles in the Knesset.

Israeli TV Channel 7 said that this bill, if passed into law, would give the Israeli courts the power to shut down websites inciting against Israel and close Facebook or Twitter accounts that are considered as inciting to violence or that are provocative.

