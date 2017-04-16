Factions Pledge to Join Fatah-led ‘Freedom and Dignity’ Prisoner Hunger Strike

Palestinians rallying in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Palestinian prisoners from across the political spectrum have pledged to join a hunger strike led by imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Bargouthi set to begin on Monday.

Prisoners affiliated to the Palestinian People’s Party (PPP) announced they would undertake what has come to be known as the “Freedom and Dignity” strike, according to jailed PPP leader and member of the PPP Central Committee Bassem Khandaqji.

“After consultations with prisoners of various factions, PPP-affiliated prisoners decided to join the battle for freedom and dignity on April 17, which coincides with Palestinian Prisoner’s Day.” Khandaqji said in a statement.

Solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in #Brighton city centre today pic.twitter.com/pydDyOB8u5 — Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) April 15, 2017

The Palestinian Popular Struggle Front (PPSF) also said on Sunday that prisoners affiliated to the group would join the Fatah-led strike.

The PPSF statement went on to warn of a potential “serious escalation by Israeli authorities against prisoners after they launch the battle for freedom and dignity, which will mark a turning point in the life of Palestinian prisoners.”

The group said it “urged the Palestinian people to organize actions to support the hunger strikers in their battle, both at popular and official levels.”

Israel's medieval, barbarous laws include 20yr prison sentences for children who throw stones #ApartheidIsrael https://t.co/TfzUJEFHvy — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 15, 2017

Hamas meanwhile confirmed in an official statement on Sunday that prisoners affiliated to the movement held in Hadarim prison would join the strike.

The higher leading committee of Hamas-affiliated prisoners in Israeli custody said it “completely supports the Freedom and Dignity hunger strike, which an elite group of brave prisoners will start tomorrow in order to forcibly obtain our stolen rights.”

“We warn the Israel Prison Service against bringing any harm to the hunger strikers. Any delay in answering their just demands will explode the situation inside all prisons. All prisoners will unite in the face of all those who might harm prisoners and their dignity,” the Hamas statement said.

Palestinian Prisoners Day 15th/3 #London Raising awareness for the plight of Palestinian Prisoners and demanding their freedom @InmindsCom pic.twitter.com/Ic1ptr7ESR — Carmen ❤️ Palestine (@carmenlopezmar7) April 16, 2017

It was previously reported that all prisoners in Hadarim and Nafha prison would join, regardless of their political affiliation, including those affiliated to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad.

However, the left-wing PFLP later said that despite its “appreciation” for Barghouthi, it was not in fact undertaking the hunger strike, because it was organized by Fatah without coordinating with all other Palestinian political factions.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)