Falastin – A Poem

Falastin
seven decades come and gone
millions looking for a home.
Innocent to cause their fate
death of thousands stats to date
ally, foe, it comes and goes
for their actions nothing shows
braver souls they try new stuff
never seems to be enough
cruelly robbed of precious land
martyrs blood upon the sand
politics is just a game
actors posture get their fame
what was once a proud strong people
with the temple mosque and steeple
now is scattered to the wind
God, it seems won’t ever end
usage of the holocaust
worldly patience soon exhaust
under banner of the blue and white
children stolen in the night
infants cradled in their bed
come the morning they are dead
humanity not able to cry
apathy to see them die
parties form and parties split
horrors’ all the people get
one little boy was all they left
from his family so bereft
soldiers claiming land of Zion
trying to extinct the lion
use land as lab use folk as mice
if test don’t work they run it twice
fences, wires, combat zones
gases, torture, endless drones
past response to break impasse
cylinders of poison gas
how many more will it take
the monster’s hunger to abate?
nations gathered won’t defend
never help no hand extend
truly up to you and me
to set the Gazan people free
– Rev. Stephens Brackens Brinkley is a San Diego-based advocate and human rights activist for unarmed civilians living under armed conflict. He contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.
