Farm Wafare: Israel Uses Chemicals to Ruin Crops in Gaza (VIDEO)

January 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israel sprays poisonous chemicals on Gaza's farmlands. (Photo: via Social Media)

Human rights groups have called on Israel to stop spraying herbicides along the Gaza border – a practice that is blamed for destroying Palestinian crops and causing health problems.

Dubbed “farm warfare” by critics, Israeli authorities insist that they only spray Israeli crops with herbicides, but Palestinian farmers dispute this claim.

The latest case of “farm warfare” reportedly took place in December.

Ahmed Badawi, a Palestinian farmer, told RT that his crops have been repeatedly contaminated and ruined by the uninvited herbicide sprayings.

He said:

“We don’t know what to do. It’s the same thing over and over again, every year …Their spraying ruins all the plants in the vicinity and leaves nothing for us to harvest along the border. It also poisons people [and] makes them sick.”

Badawi argued he has received no relief from the Israeli government.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

