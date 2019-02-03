Fatah Central Committee Discusses New Government Formation

The Fatah Central Committee discussed issues related to the formation of the new government during a meeting held in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Saturday.

The Fatah Central Committee held a meeting Saturday at the Fatah movement's headquarters in Ramallah + discussed, on the instructions of Pres Abbas, a number of issues related to the political + internal conditions, incl the Presidents's acceptance of the resignation of the govt — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) February 2, 2019

The committee, which recommended forming a new government comprised of the political factions in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) that led to the resignation of the current National Consensus Government have discussed issues related to the formation of the new government.

The committee also discussed the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip and the situation with Palestinian prisoners.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)