Fatah Central Committee Discusses New Government Formation

February 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Fatah's central committee member Azzam Al-Ahmad. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Fatah Central Committee discussed issues related to the formation of the new government during a meeting held in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Saturday.

The committee, which recommended forming a new government comprised of the political factions in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) that led to the resignation of the current National Consensus Government have discussed issues related to the formation of the new government.

The committee also discussed the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip and the situation with Palestinian prisoners.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

