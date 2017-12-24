Fatah to Reconsider Peace Process

Azzam al-Ahmad, member of the executive committee of the Fatah movement, said on Sunday that the upcoming meeting of the Fatah central council in Ramallah will be considering a comprehensive review of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine, al-Ahamd said the Palestinian leadership may find itself unable to keep its relations with Israel, given the latter’s failure to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people.

Ziad Khalil AbuZayyad, spokesman for international affairs in Fatah movement, told Arab News: “American vision for a peace process doesn’t give Palestinians their rights because it doesn’t include justice or equality@ZiadAbuZayyad1 https://t.co/T0Wm8pccbS@nadplo @Palestine_UN — Daoud Kuttab داود (@daoudkuttab) December 19, 2017

Meanwhile, he said further Palestinian diplomatic action will take place in the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and even the International Criminal Court, as well as other international organizations, in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We are facing a continuous, cumulative and long political, diplomatic and popular battle,” he remarked.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)