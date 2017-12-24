Fatah to Reconsider Peace Process

December 24, 2017 Blog, News, slider
Fatah's central committee member Azzam Al-Ahmad. (Photo: via Twitter)

Azzam al-Ahmad, member of the executive committee of the Fatah movement, said on Sunday that the upcoming meeting of the Fatah central council in Ramallah will be considering a comprehensive review of the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine, al-Ahamd said the Palestinian leadership may find itself unable to keep its relations with Israel, given the latter’s failure to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, he said further Palestinian diplomatic action will take place in the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and even the International Criminal Court, as well as other international organizations, in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We are facing a continuous, cumulative and long political, diplomatic and popular battle,” he remarked.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*