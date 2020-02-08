Fatah Delegation Arrives in Gaza to Discuss ‘Deal of the Century’

February 8, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip announce the formation of a national committee against US 'deal of the century'. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Members of Fatah’s Central Committee, Rawhi Fattouh, and Ismail Jaber arrived in the Gaza Strip via the Erez Crossing on Friday morning, Quds Press reported.

Fattouh and Jaber, from the occupied West Bank, visited Gaza after a Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) delegation had canceled its visit to the besieged enclave.

The PLO delegation was scheduled to visit Gaza last week, in order to meet with the Palestinian factions and discuss joint measures to confront the “Deal of the Century”.

However, Fatah and the PLO had postponed their delegations’ visits to Gaza, in what Hamas said was a “negative message” to Palestinians.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions welcomed the visit of the Fatah leaders, confirming that they will discuss several issues, including ways to end the internal division.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

