A Dentist, Later Found Dead, Administered Poison to Arafat: Fatah Member

Yasser Arafat was flown to France for treatment 17 days into his illness. (Photo: Via BBC)

Member of Fatah Revolutionary Council, Adly Sadeq said yesterday that the late Fatah, PLO and Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned by a dentist, Quds Press reported.

In a television interview, Sadeq said that all the investigations show that a dentist served the poison to Arafat and later on the dentist was found murdered in his apartment. “The investigation stopped here,” he said.

But he called for opening a new investigation after the emergence of new links, pointing fingers at Israel after the death of the dentist. He said the investigators were unable to investigate the Israelis.

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the death of resistance icon, Yasser Arafat. pic.twitter.com/2r65usJoTi — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) November 11, 2017

He also said that Washington summoned a number of senior Palestinian officials and requested that they ask Arafat to leave his home, but he refused.

Arafat died on November 11, 2004 in a military hospital in Paris. French doctors said that he died due to a brain hemorrhage, but Palestinians believe Israel was behind his death.

