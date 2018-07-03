Fatah Protests against ‘Deal of the Century’ (VIDEO)

Hundreds of members of the Palestinian Fatah movement led by the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas took to the streets in Ramallah protesting against the “deal of the century”, Wafa news agency reported yesterday.

According to the news site, members of the PLO’s Central and Fatah’s Executive committees took part in the demonstration along with a number of other PA officials.

Video: "Palestine is not for sale", some of the banners raised at the protest held in Ramallah earlier today to denounce Donald Trump's Deal of the Century. pic.twitter.com/l4d8hFdTJQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 2, 2018

The participants raised Palestine flags and pictures of Abbas accusing the US of “adopting blind support” for Israel.

Deputy Fatah Leader Mahmoud Al-Aloul said in a speech that the Palestinian leadership “will never give up the Palestinian principles.”

He called for a united Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in order to face the challenges of the “deal of the century” which “will not succeed to achieve this goal” of causing division between Palestinians.

Palestinians protest Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ in Ramallah https://t.co/FJUo0KWIN2 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) July 3, 2018

He said:

“Trump came with a deal to solve the Palestinian issue far removed from the issue of refugees, Jerusalem and the right to return, but Abbas told him no and said that America is not qualified to lead a peace process.”

He stressed that Jerusalem is the capital of the state of Palestine and “thousands were killed for this reason … we will not give it up.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)