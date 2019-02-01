Fatah Struggles to Find Support to Form New Government

Fatah leader and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to ban a number of Palestinian factions from taking part in the upcoming elections has meant that his party is in talks to form a new government with small groups which have poor representation inside the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

According to reports, the movement has only been able to convince two factions to participate in its new government; the Palestinian Liberation Front (PLF) and the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front.

GAZA, https://t.co/0vLGuoEtUR — The deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Mousa Abu Marzouk, says the resistance movement will not take part in any puppet Palestinian government in Ramallah,… https://t.co/TklvF3Vd05 — فلسطين (@AlAqsaIntifada) February 1, 2019

Deputy Secretary-General of the PLF, which did not win any seat in the legislative elections held in 2006, Mahmoud Ismail, said the movement would participate in the next government in recognition of Abbas and the Fatah movement’s positions.

The leader of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, Ahmad Majdalani, is an ally of Abbas.

Palestine's Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah resigns but his government will remain in place until new government assumes role https://t.co/3FmviepFWD pic.twitter.com/TzLCYSRvQl — TRT World (@trtworld) January 29, 2019

In 2014, Abbas appointed Majdalani to head a PLO delegation traveling to Syria to provide aid to Palestinian refugees in the besieged Yarmouk refugee camp.

During the visit, Majdalani made a statement supporting the Syrian army attack to regain control of the camp.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)