Fence Is Not Enough: Israel Builds a Wall along Gaza

June 6, 2019 Blog, Books, News, Slider
Israeli contractors yesterday completed a new section of a wall along the Gaza Strip. (Photo: File)

Israeli defense contractors yesterday completed a new section of a wall along the Gaza Strip.

The wall, which is a bright green barrier along roads bordering Gaza, is intended to prevent Gazans from clearly seeing activity beyond the current fence.

The project was originally planned almost a year ago but was officially started in early May due to the killing of an Israeli civilian whose car was struck by an anti-tank missile fired from the Strip.

Following the Israeli’s death, as well as the recent conflict and bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces in early May, the roads were closed off and the train service stopped for days.

The building of the barrier itself cost a staggering 100 million shekels ($28 million) and is expected to be funded in full when a new government is formed after the snap Israeli elections on September 17.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

