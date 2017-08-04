Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$11,260 Raised
56% Funded

Fifty Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails Go on Hunger Strike

Aug 4 2017 / 3:46 pm
Former Palestinian prisoners have been holding a sit-in to protest the recent stipend reductions (Photo: Maan)

Fifty Palestinians held by Israel launched an open-ended hunger strike Thursday to protest recent moves by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) to reduce monthly stipends paid out to prisoners and their families.

“Fifty inmates in Israeli prisons have launched a hunger strike in solidarity with former detainees in Ramallah who are now protesting the stipend cuts,” Mansour Shamasneh, a spokesperson for detained and formerly detained Palestinians, said at a press conference.

For the last 46 days, dozens of former Palestinian prisoners have been holding a sit-in in the West Bank city of Ramallah — the PA’s administrative capital — to protest the recent stipend reductions.

“The PA continues to cut stipends [for prisoners] and public-sector salaries, depriving us and our families of our most basic needs,” Shamasneh said.

According to Shamasneh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with a Hamas delegation last week in Ramallah to discuss the issue.

“The meeting was positive,” Shamasneh told Anadolu Agency. “Abbas promised to quickly resolve the issue.”

“Until that happens, however, we will continue our sit-in in Ramallah,” he added.

Shamasneh also said that a delegation of ex-detainees had met Thursday with officials from the Palestinian Preventive Security (PPS) apparatus and Palestinian military intelligence, with whom they “exchanged views” on the stipend issue.

In May, the PA reduced monthly stipends handed out to roughly 300 Palestinians who were released by Israel in a 2011 prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 4 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors