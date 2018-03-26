‘We Are Fighting a Cultural War with Israel’: Ramzy Baroud Interviewed by George Galloway

Palestine Chronicle Editor, Ramzy Baroud appeared on RT’s Sputnik with George Galloway. Click here to watch.

Galloway said:

“If the Palestinians had a royal family, our guest this week would be a member of it. He’s one of the best-known writers and thinkers in the seemingly intractable conflict over a tiny piece of earth, smaller than a single park in South Africa.

"For 500 years those Jews who escaped with the Muslims from Spain found refuge in North Africa and eventually in Palestine. So history is clear, we are capable of coexisting we just can’t coexist with Zionism and racism." @RamzyBaroud on the Sputnik. Up next at 19.30 on @RT_com pic.twitter.com/zYckhYXod4 — Sputnik on RT (@RT_sputnik) March 24, 2018

“In a very special Sputnik, we speak with Dr. Ramzy Baroud. He got his PhD from England’s famed Middle East department at Exeter University where the eminent Israeli historian professor Ilan Pappe resides.

"We're going through a cultural war with Israel. The fact is there are two people, two nations living on that piece of land, but under different rules. One is treated with superior status as 1st class citizens & the others have to contend with racist apartheid rules" @RamzyBaroud pic.twitter.com/D6eMBbWfcJ — Sputnik on RT (@RT_sputnik) March 24, 2018

“And yet Dr. Ramzy Baroud has no piece of earth he can call his own, which is perhaps why the latest of his four books is called “The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story.”

"For centuries many invaders came and went. Many of them, not just in Palestine but in the larger Arab world, were absorbed into that culture; we have that kind of culture. Palestine is a mosaic of cultures." @RamzyBaroud on the Sputnik today. Next at 9.30 on @RT_com pic.twitter.com/qbGtKnoCVz — Sputnik on RT (@RT_sputnik) March 24, 2018

The book has been likened to walking through a gallery of “old master”paintings and gives a voice to the ordinary people of Palestine. So, we invited Dr. Baroud to take a break from his worldwide book tour and join us in the Sputnik studio.”

(RT)