Film Release: ‘The Truth: Lost at Sea’ Counters Israeli Propaganda (VIDEO)

Rifat Audeh’s documentary, “The Truth: Lost at Sea” was made available online nearly two years after its official release in film festivals around the world.

The documentary details the journey of the Freedom Flotilla, a convoy of humanitarian ships carrying activists from 35 countries, while attempting to break the illegal Israeli blockade on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The film director, Audeh, was himself on board the Flotilla when it was attacked by the Israeli navy in international waters, killing ten humanitarian activists and wounding dozens more.

The Israeli media machine quickly spun into action, vilifying the unarmed activists and justifying the killing by the Israeli commandos as a case of “self-defense”.

Audeh’s film was one of several attempts aimed at countering the official Israeli line, presenting the story of the Freedom Flotilla from the viewpoint of those who lived these harrowing moments.

“The Truth: Lost at Sea” has received wide attention as it has been presented at 28 film festivals in five continents, garnering eight awards, many nominations, and honors.

