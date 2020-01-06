Film Release: ‘The Truth: Lost at Sea’ Counters Israeli Propaganda (VIDEO)

January 6, 2020 Articles, Features, Reviews
Film poster for 'The Truth: Lost at Sea', a documentary by Rifat Audeh. (Photo: File)

Rifat Audeh’s documentary, “The Truth: Lost at Sea” was made available online nearly two years after its official release in film festivals around the world.

The documentary details the journey of the Freedom Flotilla, a convoy of humanitarian ships carrying activists from 35 countries, while attempting to break the illegal Israeli blockade on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Trailer

This is a 2 minute trailer of the film.

Posted by The Truth: Lost at Sea on Sunday, August 5, 2018

The film director, Audeh, was himself on board the Flotilla when it was attacked by the Israeli navy in international waters, killing ten humanitarian activists and wounding dozens more. 

The Israeli media machine quickly spun into action, vilifying the unarmed activists and justifying the killing by the Israeli commandos as a case of “self-defense”.

FILM RELEASED!! "The Truth" 🇵🇸 is now available online via Journeyman Pictures at https://www.journeyman.tv/film/7625…

Posted by The Truth: Lost at Sea on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Audeh’s film was one of several attempts aimed at countering the official Israeli line, presenting the story of the Freedom Flotilla from the viewpoint of those who lived these harrowing moments. 

“The Truth: Lost at Sea” has received wide attention as it has been presented at 28 film festivals in five continents, garnering eight awards, many nominations, and honors.

For more information click here: (website)

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.