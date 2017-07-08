First In Palestine: Electricity Generated From Sewage

Sewage treatment facility in Nablus (Photo: via Wafa)

For the first time in Palestine, Palestinian engineers managed to produce electricity from sewage in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, after establishing a sewage treatment facility, Wafa News Agency reported.

“Sewage and waste water coming from the western sections of Nablus, as well as from five villages, are collected at this station, which treats around 10 cubic meters of waste water a day, which is used to irrigate trees and land.”

However, what makes this station unique is the fact that it is also used to generate electricity from the methane gas emitted from the sewage treatment.

First in Palestine – Electricity generated from sewagehttps://t.co/oElznc9VXk pic.twitter.com/dbi6WureNa — تريسي (@BSfromPS) July 6, 2017

The station can also produce, in addition to treated water, seven megawatts of electricity a day to run it. This means the municipality will also be able to save 1000 euros a day in electricity it would have bought from Israel to run the plant.

Plant manager and head of German projects in Nablus, Suleiman Abu Ghoush, told WAFA that the idea of producing electricity from methane gas was not there at the start of the project. However, after it was realized that the quantity of methane gas that will be produced would be enough to generate electricity that will run the station, it was decided to go ahead with it.

He said the station was a success story for the municipality since it became a permanent source of alternative energy that depends on waste-water and sewage.

With the success of this project, the Nablus municipality plans to build another treatment plant on the other side of the city that will also be able to generate enough electricity and water to serve the city’s residents.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)