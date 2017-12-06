Five African Leaders Visit the Knesset

Dec 6 2017 / 6:08 pm
The Israeli Knesset. (Photo: File)

The Israeli Knesset hosted presidents of five African parliaments, Tuesday, on to discuss the strengthening of relations.

In a written statement seen by Anadolu News Agency, the Knesset Research and Information Centre said that the parliamentary presidents from Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Sudan, participated in a series of meetings with Israeli MPs. They discussed “fighting terrorism, transparency, and accountability in government information, as well as women empowerment”.

Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, Head of the Knesset, described this as “one of the most important conferences that have been held in the Knesset’s history.”

He added, “cooperation with African countries is of great political and economic importance, and all parties will benefit from that.”

According to the Knesset Research and Information Centre, this is the first time that so many African MPs is gathered in the Israeli Parliament.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet with the visitors in West Jerusalem.

Israel is trying to get closer to countries in Africa in an attempt to stop support for Palestinians in UN institutions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

