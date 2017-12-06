Five African Leaders Visit the Knesset

The Israeli Knesset. (Photo: File)

The Israeli Knesset hosted presidents of five African parliaments, Tuesday, on to discuss the strengthening of relations.

In a written statement seen by Anadolu News Agency, the Knesset Research and Information Centre said that the parliamentary presidents from Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, and South Sudan, participated in a series of meetings with Israeli MPs. They discussed “fighting terrorism, transparency, and accountability in government information, as well as women empowerment”.

Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, Head of the Knesset, described this as “one of the most important conferences that have been held in the Knesset’s history.”

Delegations of selected African countries invited 2 d conference of Heads of Parliament @ Knesset are heading 2 Kibbutz Ramat Rachel 2 meet w/ MASHAV, Israel’s Agency 4 International Dvpt. The Agency funds d Horticulture Centre of Excellence located in Mulindi @RwandaParliamnt pic.twitter.com/DeYSV47CIX — Nzabonimana Guillaum (@gsnzabonimana) December 6, 2017

He added, “cooperation with African countries is of great political and economic importance, and all parties will benefit from that.”

According to the Knesset Research and Information Centre, this is the first time that so many African MPs is gathered in the Israeli Parliament.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet with the visitors in West Jerusalem.

Israel is trying to get closer to countries in Africa in an attempt to stop support for Palestinians in UN institutions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)