Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Occupied Jerusalem

July 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Hizma military checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded by a car on Saturday night, at a military checkpoint near Hizma town, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on July 6.

“Emergency services stated that two of the soldiers are in moderate condition and suffering from injuries to head and limbs. The three others are in light condition,” the Israeli newspaper reported. 

“Immediately following the incident, the Israeli army intensified its presence in the area and launched a manhunt for the driver.”

Haaretz continued: “The military said it was assisted by the Shin Bet security agency in locating the suspect and his father, who have both been taken in for questioning.”

The identity of the Palestinian detainee is still unknown.

(PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.