Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Occupied Jerusalem

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded by a car on Saturday night, at a military checkpoint near Hizma town, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on July 6.

“Emergency services stated that two of the soldiers are in moderate condition and suffering from injuries to head and limbs. The three others are in light condition,” the Israeli newspaper reported.

“Immediately following the incident, the Israeli army intensified its presence in the area and launched a manhunt for the driver.”

Five Israeli soldiers wounded in vehicular attack near Jerusalem https://t.co/coxEtwXyhB — alhorria (@AAlhorria) July 7, 2019

Haaretz continued: “The military said it was assisted by the Shin Bet security agency in locating the suspect and his father, who have both been taken in for questioning.”

The identity of the Palestinian detainee is still unknown.

(PC, Social Media)