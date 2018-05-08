Israel Arrests Five Palestinian Teens near Ramallah

Israelis soldiers arrest Palestinian teen in Jerusalem - Dec 8, 2017. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army on Tuesday arrested five Palestinian school children on their way home in the Kafr Malik village east of Ramallah. The children were taken to an illegal settlement, which is partially built on land that belongs to Kafr Malik.

The arrests took place during clashes between Israeli soldiers and residents of the village.

The children were taken to an army base in the ‘Ofra’ settlement, illegally built on the village’s land and that of the neighboring Silwad town. The kids were severely beaten, Ma’an News Agency reported.

Palestinian media named the children as: Jihad Bairat, Fahad Bairat, Yassin Bairat, Osaid Hamayel and Rashid Hamayel.

Since 2015, Israel has lowered the minimum age of criminal responsibility, allowing Palestinian children as young as 12 to be arrested and charged, thus making it easier for judges to hand down lengthy sentences to minors.

More than 350 Palestinian children are in Israeli prisons where, according to human rights groups, they endure mistreatment.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

