Florida Official: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib May ‘Blow up’ Capitol Hill

A Jewish Florida city commissioner has accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib – a Palestinian-American who is one of the first Muslim members of Congress – of being a “danger” who might “blow up” the U.S. Capitol.

Annabelle Lima-Taub, a city commissioner in Hallandale Beach, signed an online petition seeking to remove Tlaib from office and posted the petition on her personal Facebook page. “Proudly signed,” Lima-Taub wrote.

“A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

Lima-Taub’s posting comes after Tlaib said of President Trump that she wanted to “impeach that motherf*****.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations demanded Lima-Taub resign, its Florida communications director, Wilfredo Ruiz, saying: “Her un-American, xenophobic statements establish that she is unfit to hold the commissioner’s seat. https://t.co/vpsqYcb048 — Aoude (@AoudeA) January 16, 2019

The Facebook post was removed from Lima-Taub’s page, but the petition has been reposted by a follower.

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for her resignation. “Xenophobic stereotypes must not be embraced by any elected official,” the group said in a statement.

Tlaib, for her part, linked the comments from Lima-Taub to Trump. “This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum – this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it,” she said on Twitter.

