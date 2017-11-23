Following Cairo Talks: Palestinian Authorities Approve Elections for 2018

Fatah and Hamas leaders at a recent meeting in Gaza. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Representatives from various Palestinian movements agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of 2018, which will fall within the guidelines of the reconciliation pact signed between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah.

In private talks during the Cairo forum, which took place on Nov. 21 and 22, leaders decided to ask the Central Elections Committee to begin preparations to hold the general elections.

According to the official declaration by the factions, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be in charge of setting the exact dates on which the elections will take place.

In addition, the groups urged members of parliament to continue their legislative duties while preparations are made to instate the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, PLO, as the ultimate representative of the Palestinian people.

Hamas and Al-Fatah have held meetings since October to reach reconciliation agreements and unite the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after more than a decade of division.

In their reconciliation, both movements united in their rejection of the Israeli invasion of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)