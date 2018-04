Doctors are struggling to treat thousands of Palestinians injured by Israeli forces during Friday’s protests along the Gaza-Israel border.

Watch some of the Palestinians who were injured during the peaceful protest along Gaza's border with Israel. pic.twitter.com/MiuCOyaKpD — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) April 7, 2018

Hospitals in Gaza have declared a state of emergency due to a severe shortage of supplies.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)