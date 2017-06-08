Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$1,151 Raised
5% Funded

Following Killing of Palestinian Youth, General Strike Announced Inside Green Line

Jun 8 2017 / 2:44 pm
Mohammed Barakeh, the Head of the Arab Follow-up Committee in Israel. (Photo: via Alamasar)

The High Arab Follow-Up Committee in 1948 Occupied Palestine held the Israeli government, police, and internal security minister, responsible for the escalating violence and murder crimes in the 1948 occupied territories.

The Arab Follow-Up Committee slammed the Israeli police forces for cold-bloodedly executing 20-year-old Mohamed Taha and urged the Israeli government to dismiss Kafr Kasem police chief and police inspector general Rooney al-Sheikh.

The calls were launched following a meeting held early Tuesday morning in Kafr Kasem following the murder of Taha.

The committee called for a probe to identify those who gave instructions to attack the Palestinians of Kafr Kasem.

The committee announced a general strike on Wednesday and a series of protest moves across the 1948 occupied territories.

Tension has been running high in Kafr Kasem after the Israeli police forces aggressively attacked the Palestinian youths with live rounds, teargas canisters, and rubber bullets, killing Taha and wounding others before imposing a curfew on the town. Dozens of protesters were arrested in the process.

Since the start of 2017, six Palestinians were killed in Kafr Kasem due to the increasing violent crimes amid slackness on the part of the Israeli police to deal with the rising phenomenon.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 8 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors