Following West Bank Explosion, Netanyahu Approves 300 House Units in Dolev Settlement

August 26, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Israeli Jewish settlement in the West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the construction of 300 new housing units in the West Bank settlement of Dolev, built illegally on al-Janiya village land to the west of Ramallah.

The move comes following the explosion on Friday near the village of Ein Arik to the west of Ramallah that killed one Jewish settler and injured two others.

Netanyahu reportedly has directed the Defense Ministry body responsible for authorizing West Bank construction to advance a plan for a new neighborhood in the Dolev settlement.

According to Media outlets, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that “We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.