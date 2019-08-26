Following West Bank Explosion, Netanyahu Approves 300 House Units in Dolev Settlement

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the construction of 300 new housing units in the West Bank settlement of Dolev, built illegally on al-Janiya village land to the west of Ramallah.

The move comes following the explosion on Friday near the village of Ein Arik to the west of Ramallah that killed one Jewish settler and injured two others.

Israeli PM Netanyhu orders to build new 300 settlement units in Dolev illegal settlement in western Ramallah, where a Palestinian young man attacked illegal settlers last week, leaving one death and 2 serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/yN1KLJHywV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 26, 2019

Netanyahu reportedly has directed the Defense Ministry body responsible for authorizing West Bank construction to advance a plan for a new neighborhood in the Dolev settlement.

According to Media outlets, Netanyahu was quoted as saying that “We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)