For First Time, Palestine Hosts International UN Meeting

PA Prime Minister Ramy Hamdallah.(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

For the first time, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics hosted on Tuesday the meeting of the members of the United Nations High-level Group for Partnership, Coordination and Capacity-Building for statistics for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah said during the meeting, “Palestine is suffering from the exceptional conditions resulting from the continuation of the Israeli occupation. Facing this challenge, we are determined to achieve sustainable development by investing in the talents and capabilities of our people, especially our youth, who constitute almost half of the Palestinian society.”

“This meeting reflects our determination to fully realize the goals of the 2030 agenda and to implement it fully. I truly commend your great efforts for achieving the sustainable development. Palestine hosted this meeting to reaffirm our commitment toward achieving the sustainable development goals,” Hamdallah added.

Now it's @WFDPresident Colin Allen his turn – he informs the #EUDGA re the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development & UN CRPD #SDG2030 pic.twitter.com/Q0PWQxceai — Helga Stevens (@StevensHelga) May 19, 2017

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Ramallah, in the presence of Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), Gabriella Vukovich, President of the Hungarian Central Statistical Office, Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division along with the heads of 23 national statistical offices worldwide, in addition to a number of representatives of regional and international organizations and observers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)