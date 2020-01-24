Former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Enters Al-Aqsa despite Israeli Ban (VIDEO)

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri enters the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, despite an earlier Israeli ban. (Photo: via Twitter)

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, an imam and former grand mufti of Jerusalem, entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday, despite an earlier Israeli ban.

According to Anadolu Agency, Sabri was escorted by many Palestinian lawyers and activists.

On Thursday, Sabri warned against the Israeli targeting of what he described as “the religious symbols” in the occupied city.

In a press conference he had held, Sabri said:

“The Israeli occupation undermines our freedom of expression by saying that we trigger incitement against the occupation.”

On January 18, Israeli forces stormed Sabri’s house and summoned him for interrogation, before deciding to bar him from the Al-Aqsa compound.

Sabri is a renowned figure in Jerusalem, known for standing up to the daily incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound carried out by Israeli settlers who enter the area under the protection of Israeli police.

(Palestine Chronicle, Anadolu, Social Media)

